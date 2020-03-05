Soft lockdown at 2 New Ulm schools

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Middle School and nearby Jefferson Elementary are on a soft-lockdown.
New Ulm Schools Superintendent Jeff Bertrang tells KEYC News Now that a handwritten note containing a threat was found in a middle school restroom.
The school is working with law enforcement to investigate the threat on the note as well as who wrote the note. He says students are continuing "business as usual” during the soft-lockdown.
Bertrang says they take all threats seriously and are following district protocol in investigating this threat.
