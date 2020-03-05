VINE leads informative session on the Minneopa State Park bison and the Dakota culture

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The bison continue to be popular at the Minneopa State Park since they were introduced in 2015, but not many know how the Dakota people helped prepare for the return of the bison.
VINE Faith in Action held an information session earlier today about the history of the Dakota in the Mankato area and spiritual relations of the Dakota with the bison and the influence they had in their return to the Minneopa State Park.
Gwen Westerman, a Dakota educator and professor at MSU, spoke on the bison’s return as well as the how the Mankato area interacts with Dakota culture every day.
The Dakota people continue to play a role in decision making after the Minnesota Zoo and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources decided to bring the bison back.
“They’ve been working with those two organizations from the time the decision was made to bring them here, to present day, and any time there’s a change or an addition, the Dakota people are consulted and brought into the discussions to make sure everything is appropriate and inviting for the bison,” said program coordinator for VINE Faith in Action, Mike Lagerquist.
For information on more events with VINE, the calendar of events is attached here.
