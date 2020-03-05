Warrant: Owner caused fire that destroyed St. Peter bowling alley

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A search warrant application shows the owner of KingPins bowling alley in St. Peter may have started the fire that destroyed the building.
The warrant filed in Nicollet County court describes owner Dwight Selders reportedly admitting to an investigator he caused the fire by accidentally igniting a rag while trying to fix a pin-setter. He reportedly admitted to walking out of the building in what he described as a panic. He allegedly admitted to seeing flames as he left, telling investigators he did not know why he didn’t act to stop the fire or call 911.
The application for the search warrant was put in by a member of the St. Peter Police Department who was working with the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.
The fire marshal reportedly discovered that one of the pin-setting was the likely origin point of the fire and also located several canisters of fluids, containing the highly flammable chemical acetone, in the area behind the pinsetter. Among the canisters, one appeared to have been open at the time of the fire. The fire marshal’s testing found a “significant level of an odor of an accelerant in the area.”
Selders denied to the fire marshal that an accelerant was used on the floor to assist the fire and denied that any fire was set on purpose.
The fire marshal’s office continues to investigate the fire.
