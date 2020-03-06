Blue Earth County Historical Society commemorates 19th Amendment, Women’s History Month

Blue Earth County Historical Society commemorates 19th Amendment, Women’s History Month
By Lauren Andrego | March 5, 2020 at 9:02 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 9:02 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Jessica Potter from the Blue Earth County Historical Society joined KEYC News Now at 6:30 on Thursday to talk about the society’s new exhibit that celebrates the Minnesota Legislature’s decision on September 8, 1919, to approve the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

A Century of Civic Engagement: League of Women Voters Minnesota features local artifacts, like a voting booth used in Mankato in 1924, and century-old outfits worn by suffragettes.

Blue Earth County Historical Society commemorates 100 years of women’s right to vote

In addition, BECHS will be hosting its annual meeting at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 6, in the Historic Ellerbe Room at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato. The cost to attend is $30 for BECHS members and $40 for non-members.

[ READ MORE: Blue Earth County Historical Society set to host its annual meeting on March 6 ]

Visit KEYC New Now’s Community Calendar to view more upcoming events at the Blue Earth County Historical Society.

Event Calendar

null

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.