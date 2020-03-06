Cargill offering free safety vests for US dairy farms

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Cargill is ramping up its efforts toward farm safety and helping workers on dairy farmers stay visible.
Cargill is offering one free safety vest per U.S dairy farm. The online application takes around five minutes to fill out and the neon vests are a part of their “Be Safe. Be Seen.”, campaign. U.S. dairy farms can claim their vests until April 15.
More than 2,000 dairy farms across the country have claimed their vest in an effort to enforce safety and be seen while large equipment moves around the farm daily.
A link to the application can be found here.
