Cash Wise in Waseca announces closure

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — After less than two years of opening, the Cash Wise in Waseca is closing for good according to a press release Friday.
Coborn Inc., the owners of the Waseca Cash Wise, announced the store is closing on or before Feb. 28 and cite difficulty meeting guest counts necessary to remain open.
“To be honest it stinks. It feels like deja vu. It was about two years that Hy-Vee said they were leaving and Cash Wise came in very quickly and they were almost a savior,” says Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce member Ann Fitch.
The store has about 30 to 40 fulltime employees who are being offered placement assistance for other roles within the company.
“It’s really hard. Cash Wise was a great corporate community member. They gave to so many nonprofits and school events and they were excellent donators, they were excellent chamber members and they were an excellent complement to the WalMart grocery store. So this is going to hurt,” says Fitch.
Coborn Inc. says it will continue to operate its Cash Wise location in Owatonna, according to a press release.
