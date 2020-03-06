Disconnecting from devices for National Day of Unplugging

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On the first Friday of March, National Day of Unplugging kicks off a 24-hour period from sundown to sundown, to unplug, unwind, relax and do things other than using today’s technology, electronics, and social media.
Stephanie Sturdy with Nicollet County Health and Human Services, joined KEYC News Now at Noon to talk more about the benefits of unplugging.
Benefits from unplugging include better sleep, better face-to-face communication with others, and stepping away from devices and going outside can give the opportunity for natural exercise.
To take the pledge for National Day of Unplugging, visit https://www.nationaldayofunplugging.com/
