Double Play changes name to PULP Comics and Games

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Double Play Comics on South Front Street has changed its name to PULP Comics and Games.
PULP is Mankato’s longest-running comic book shop and originally started out selling baseball cards in 1980 and has expanded into selling comics, games and other items.
Owners say the reason behind the name change to PULP Comics is to better represent what they have to offer to customers.
“We came up with the name Pulp because it harkens back to the origins of the comic books and the pulp fiction books and magazines that came out that were the precursor to comics. That thematically just fits so well with what we do,” says co-owner Patrick Anderson.
PULP hosts daily and weekly events that can be found on their website.
May 2nd is also free comic book day, so stop for a free comic.
