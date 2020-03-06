Fundraiser underway for Gustavus Adolphus College renovation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fundraising is underway for a $60 million project to improve the wellness and athletic facility at Gustavus Adolphus College.
When it originally opened in 1984, Lund Center was celebrated as one of the best athletic facilities in NCAA Division III.
The project, recently approved by college officials, calls for a 160 thousand square-foot expansion of Lund Center. When finished, the building will include new academic spaces, workout areas, offices, and an all-season field house with synthetic turf.
$30 million has already been raised for the project, as fundraising efforts continue. The school hopes to have construction fully completed by late 2024.
