Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Men’s Event comes with special message

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Greater Mankato Area United Way hosted its sixth annual Men’s Event Thursday and there was plenty of food, beverages and good times to go around.
While there were plenty of fun and games, the event also came with a message.
John Kriesel, a combat veteran and former state representative, delivered a keynote speech and he says despite adversity, you can still have a positive outlook on life.
Kriesel was injured while serving in Iraq in 2006 where he lost both of his legs after his vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb.
“The biggest takeaway that I look to try to give the audience when I share my story is that obviously what happened to me isn’t going to happen to anybody else, but we all will face some type of adveristy in our lives - it’s about attitude. A positive attitude and a sense of humor will get you through anything in life and you will thrive when you get through it.”
When he was in office, Kriesel served portions of Dakota and Washington counties near the Twin Cities area.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.