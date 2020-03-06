Health officials confirm first presumptive case of novel coronavirus in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota health officials said the state has its first confirmed presumptive case of coronavirus.
The case is an older adult from Ramsey County who recently traveled on a cruise ship that carried another person with a known case.
The Minnesotan developed symptoms Feb. 25 and sought health care Thursday. The state confirmed the positive test Friday.
The Minnesota Department of Health is awaiting confirmatory testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but health officials consider the presumptive results actionable.
Officials say the person is isolated and recovering at home.
“The State of Minnesota has been working around the clock to prepare for this and I am confident that our Department of Health is up to the challenge,” Gov. Tim Walz said. “Our Administration is collaborating across state agencies and remains in close contact with both federal and local partners as we monitor developments with this outbreak. Our state is fortunate to have a strong public health sector and world-class health care providers who are working hard to keep Minnesotans safe and healthy.”
They’re working to identify anyone who came in contact with the person. Those people will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days from their date of exposure and be monitored for symptoms.
“State and local public health officials are working hard to slow the spread of this virus and protect Minnesotans, but based on how the outbreak has developed elsewhere we need to be prepared for some level of community spread,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. “It is critical that all of us do our part to slow the spread of this virus by covering coughs, washing hands, and staying home when sick with cold or flu-like symptoms. We also need to prepare for community mitigation measures like telework arrangements and temporary school closures should they become necessary.”
