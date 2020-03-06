Highway 14: Finally a reason to be optimistic

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — For those who live near the Highway 14 corridor, there is finally a reason for optimism.
After turning over every stone looking for a funding source, officials say they might have finally found one.
In 2010, a pilot project was approved in Minnesota to use Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) funds at the federal level to fund rural construction projects.
“If they hadn’t thought about this pilot project a decade ago, we wouldn’t be here today talking about how close we are to getting this done,” Rep. Jeff Brand (DFL – 19A) said.
However, those funds from the TIFIA project have never been accessed because interest rates at the federal level have been too high.
This isn’t the case today, as interest rates are low, and were slashed again just earlier this week.
“Because rates are so low right now, it’s actually very attractive for us to look at that for a potential avenue for finding that money for the project," Brand added. "This bill would attempt to access those revenue-generating sources from the federal level to pay for the project, at least in part.”
Thursday morning, many from the area were in St. Paul to testify in front of their first committee in an attempt to fast track the bill.
They spoke on how this would enhance economic development, as it has in Mankato and other communities along 14.
“Brown County, there is a lot of cows. Cows make milk. They take that milk to the dairy. The dairy makes butter and then there is a truck that leaves New Ulm, goes all the way to New Jersey and delivers that butter. That truck can drive on four-lane divided highways all the way from Courtland almost to New Jersey and delivers the butter. Then it comes back and the last 12 miles are dangerous and the first 12 miles are dangerous,” Highway 14 Partnership Chair Karen Foreman explained.
But most importantly, they said they're tired of people dying on the road.
“It’s about saving people’s lives,” Brand stated.
The committee was very receptive and now the bill is on to its next committee.
If it goes through, which is ultimately expected, shovels could be in the ground as early as 2021.
