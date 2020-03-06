Highway 14: Finally a reason to be optimistic

“Brown County, there is a lot of cows. Cows make milk. They take that milk to the dairy. The dairy makes butter and then there is a truck that leaves New Ulm, goes all the way to New Jersey and delivers that butter. That truck can drive on four-lane divided highways all the way from Courtland almost to New Jersey and delivers the butter. Then it comes back and the last 12 miles are dangerous and the first 12 miles are dangerous,” Highway 14 Partnership Chair Karen Foreman explained.