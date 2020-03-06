Las Vegas homicide suspect awaits extradition from Minnesota

Las Vegas homicide suspect awaits extradition from Minnesota
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Rice County sheriff’s deputies arrested 60-year-old Mark Doocy of Blooming Prairie on Wednesday. (Source: Rice County Jail)
By Associated Press | March 6, 2020 at 4:48 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 4:48 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Minnesota man sought in a Las Vegas homicide awaits extradition to Nevada after being arrested in his home state.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Rice County sheriff’s deputies arrested 60-year-old Mark Doocy of Blooming Prairie on Wednesday.

Doocy was sought in the Feb. 28 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Dennis Hopkins at a truck stop on the northeastern outskirts of metro Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas police, Hopkins was shot after an altercation with a man who worked for or with him.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office said Doocy was arrested after a deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle at a truck stop in Webster Township.

