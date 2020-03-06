Local firefighters to train at Minnesota State Fire School

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 600 firefighters gather at South Central College this weekend to take part in the largest fire training school in the state.
The Minnesota State Fire School gives emergency response personnel a chance to receive training that normally might not be available to them.
The group will take part in a variety of emergency training exercises. They’ll do everything from vehicle extractions, arson investigations, to live house burning and grain bin rescue training. They’ll also do a water rescue exercise at Hiniker Pond in Mankato.
