Mankato Ballet Company set to perform Coppelia

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Ballet is opening its spring performance on Saturday and audiences should expect very unique dramatic performances.
Coppelia tells the story of a life-size dancing doll and a young man who puts aside his fiancée, Swanhilda.
“It’s kind of different. It’s not the traditional fairytales or tragic ballet like Giselle or Swan Lake,” Artistic Director Eryn Michlitsch explained. “It’s kind of nice to do a twist on that and change it up a bit to make it a little happier and more upbeat.”
The Mankato Ballet says audiences should expect hilarity and confusion as the young man’s fiancee disguises herself as the doll to win his love back.
“I think a lot of it has to do with the dolls,” ballerina Sophia Sulzle said. “The second act of Coppelia is all about dolls and then the main character, Swanhilda, pretends like she is a doll, so I think that that’s what makes it different from any other ballet out there.”
Coppelia opens this Saturday at 5 p.m. in Mankato West High School's auditorium.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $9 for children 12 and under.
