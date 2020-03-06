NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mary Rominger presents this week’s episode of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, as the Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team prepares for the first round of the WCHA Tournament against Alaska Anchorage.
The Minnesota State women’s hockey team wrapped up its season last weekend against No. 5 Ohio State. The team finished with an overall record of 11-20-6, which makes this the first season that the women’s hockey team finished the regular season with more than 10 victories since the 2013-14 season.
