Mayo Clinic Health System adds new technology to improve cleaning protocols

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic Health System — Mankato campus has added new, advanced technology to improve cleaning protocols.
Two robots have arrived at the facility to help with normal cleaning practices.
They are stationary devices that emit ultraviolet (UV) light to kill bacteria on exposed surfaces.
The devices go through secluded rooms in cycles.
“Taking advantage of the enhancements in technology and where we can apply to, again, take care of our patients and make sure that we’re providing them with the best setting to heal,” explained Lindsey Benson, regional director for environmental services at Mayo Clinic Health System.
The robot is key cleaning inside of pullout drawers, remotes, and bed sheets.
