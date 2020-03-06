Minnesota faces federal penalties for low child care funding

FILE — Officials warn that Minnesota may have to pay millions of dollars in penalties this fall for chronically underfunding a program that helps subsidize child care expenses for low-income families. (Source: Gage Cureton)
By Associated Press | March 6, 2020 at 4:26 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 4:30 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials warn that Minnesota may have to pay millions of dollars in penalties this fall for chronically underfunding a program that helps subsidize child care expenses for low-income families.

The Star Tribune reports that the state’s publicly funded child care assistance program helps more than 15,000 families and repays daycare providers for looking after eligible children.

A Minnesota Department of Human Services report shows that it covers just 16.3% of total costs charged by home day care providers and 23% of the costs billed by larger providers.

DHS officials say Minnesota would be subject to penalties starting Oct. 1 if lawmakers don’t increase the subsidy.

