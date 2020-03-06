Minnesota legislators propose paid family and medical leave amid Coronavirus concerns

Activists and Democratic leaders say the growing coronavirus outbreak brings new urgency to a proposal to guarantee Minnesota workers the right to paid family and medical leave. (Source: Holly Bernstein)
March 6, 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Activists and Democratic leaders say the growing coronavirus outbreak brings new urgency to a proposal to guarantee Minnesota workers the right to paid family and medical leave.

The bill would set up an insurance program funded by a 0.6% premium on wages. It would allow up to 12 weeks off to care for a sick family member, for an employee to attend to their own serious health condition, or to care for a newborn or adopted child. The proposal has been blocked in the Republican-controlled Senate, but it gives House Democrats an issue to use in the election campaign.

