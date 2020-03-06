Minnesota Senate approves emergency disaster relief funding

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Senate passed its first bill of the 2020 legislative session on Thursday.
The bill that was passed appropriated $30 million for the state’s Disaster Assistance Contingency Account.
The bill, which is authored by Senate President Jeremy Miller (R-Winona), allows the state to provide assistance to help local communities recover from spring flooding, severe thunderstorms or windstorms, tornadoes, or other natural disasters without the need for a special legislative session.
Since 2014, the Disaster Assistance Contingency Account has been used 40 times by communities across the state following natural disasters.
Spring flooding in 2019 depleted the account’s balance with a $3 million deficiency. The bill that was signed on Thursday replenishes the accounts balance to prepare for future disasters.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.