Minnesota Senate approves emergency disaster relief funding
The Minnesota Senate passed its first bill of the 2020 legislative session on Thursday. (Source: KEYC News Now)
By Jake Rinehart | March 5, 2020 at 10:34 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 10:34 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Senate passed its first bill of the 2020 legislative session on Thursday.

The bill that was passed appropriated $30 million for the state’s Disaster Assistance Contingency Account.

The bill, which is authored by Senate President Jeremy Miller (R-Winona), allows the state to provide assistance to help local communities recover from spring flooding, severe thunderstorms or windstorms, tornadoes, or other natural disasters without the need for a special legislative session.

Minnesotans know that no matter where you live, no matter what political party your community supports, no matter how big or small your town, we always have each other’s back when disaster strikes. It is one of the things that makes me most proud to call Minnesota home. Replenishing the disaster relief account is one of my top priorities, and I am thrilled we were able to get it done so quickly.
Senate Finance Committee Chairwoman Julie Rosen (R-Vernon Center)

Since 2014, the Disaster Assistance Contingency Account has been used 40 times by communities across the state following natural disasters.

Spring flooding in 2019 depleted the account’s balance with a $3 million deficiency. The bill that was signed on Thursday replenishes the accounts balance to prepare for future disasters.

