MnDOT monitoring bridges, waterways before spring flooding

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Spring is approaching but that also means potential flooding.
While there isn't any immediate danger to most bridges and roads in our region, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is staying vigilant as snow melts and rivers swell.
MnDOT is monitoring USGS river gauges along waterways and inspecting ice flows near bridges throughout early spring.
Right now, they say there isn’t an immediate threat.
“Each bridge is different, so a bridge like this in New Ulm has been designed for ice flows and so we’re not as concerned about a bridge like this. A bridge that we would be concerned about is the St. Peter bridge - the space truss. If the water got high enough that the ice would hit that bridge we would close the road,” says District 7 Bridge Engineer Andrew Lovet.
They say if a road is closed because of flooding, MnDOT does a full inspection of the bridge before reopening.
