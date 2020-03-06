New CEO at River’s Edge Hospital says he’s looking forward to supporting the St. Peter community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The new CEO at River’s Edge Hospital is finishing his first week at the St. Peter medical center and he says the town and the hospital rolled out the welcome wagon.
The new CEO, Joe Stratton, comes in the midst of construction at River's Edge Hospital and says he's ready to support rural healthcare in the area and the achievements and accolades the hospital has attained.
Stratton said things like the community support showcased in the hospital and the busy downtown street caught his eye when he first visited.
“I’ll do what I can as administrator and CEO of this hospital to help the community build in such a way and we want to make sure there’s good solid healthcare here locally, where we’re providing as much as we can to the community as they’re integrated with us and we’re listening to what their desires and needs are,” said CEO of River’s Edge Hospital, Joe Stratton.
Stratton said a target date to have construction complete is June 20 of this year.
