New Ulm Police Chief explains what residents need to know about flooding, Bock Fest

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Spring may officially still be a few weeks away, but the community of New Ulm is already experiencing flooding.
New Ulm Police Chief Dave Borchert joined Holly Bernstein during KEYC News Now at Noon on Friday to discuss what residents need to know heading into Saturday’s Bock Fest event at Schell’s Brewery in New Ulm.
The 21+ event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and run until 4:30 p.m.
For additional information, visit Schell’s Brewery’s website.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.