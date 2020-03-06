New Ulm Police Chief explains what residents need to know about flooding, Bock Fest

New Ulm Police Chief explains what residents need to know about flooding, Bock Fest
By Holly Bernstein | March 6, 2020 at 5:23 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 5:23 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Spring may officially still be a few weeks away, but the community of New Ulm is already experiencing flooding.

New Ulm Police Chief Dave Borchert joined Holly Bernstein during KEYC News Now at Noon on Friday to discuss what residents need to know heading into Saturday’s Bock Fest event at Schell’s Brewery in New Ulm.

The 21+ event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and run until 4:30 p.m.

For additional information, visit Schell’s Brewery’s website.

Bock Fest - Schell's Brewery

While the beer doesn't always speed the arrival of Spring, it will at least keep you warm. Come beckon warmer weather with a mug full of Bock, music, and food. Seven Bocks of Winter are hiding around the brewery and in Flandrau State Park, waiting for brave festers to venture out and capture them.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.