Nominations being sought for Women Celebrating Women event

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the 17th annual Women Celebrating Women event.
The annual event aims to recognize women’s achievements and accomplishments. This year’s theme is Valiant Women of the Vote.
One woman will be honored for her commitment and leadership in the St. Peter community, as demonstrated by her profession and/or volunteerism.
Anyone in the community can nominate a woman for the event. All nominations must be submitted prior to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 13.
Nomination forms, like the one attached below, are available by visiting the St. Peter Area Women Celebrating Women Facebook page, contacting the St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce via email and visiting the Chamber of Commerce office at 1010 South Front Street in St. Peter.
The Women Celebrating Women event will be hosted in the C. Charles Jackson Campus Center at Gustavus Adolphus College on March 31.
Visit the St. Peter Community and Family Education’s website or call (507) 934-3048. Reservations are required and must be made no later than March 20.
