Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation creates Prosperity Cohort to promote minority-owned businesses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation announces its 2020 “Prosperity Cohort” in partnership with Region Nine Development Commission and the Faribault County Diversity Coalition.
The 2020 group includes 11 business from six different communities in southern Minnesota. The cohort’s purpose is to “promote inclusive entrepreneurship and minority-owned business growth in Southern Minnesota.”
SMIF says according to the U.S. Census, 29 percent of Minnesota’s population will be people of color. In 1980, that population was at just 4 percent.
