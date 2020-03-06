Vice President Mike Pence thanks 3M, says U.S. is preparing for more coronavirus cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Vice President Mike Pence toured a 3M plant in Minnesota on Thursday as the company ramps up production of surgical masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
Pence and his task force thanked 3M for immediately increasing the production of surgical masks to help contain the coronavirus outbreak. He told Americans that these surgical masks only help if you are sick.
“One of the ways that that healthy Americans can support our efforts to be there for patients and to be there for health care providers is to not purchase masks on the commercial market,” Vice President Mike Pence said.
Pence had been scheduled to host campaign events in Minnesota and Wisconsin on Thursday, but canceled them to focus on the coronavirus response.
