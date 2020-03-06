Walz, Flanagan appoint North Mankato resident to MNSure Board

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan appointed a North Mankato woman to the MNsure Board as a Small Employer Representative on Thursday.
Stephanie Stoffel will replace Edgardo Rodriguez when she begins her term on Tuesday, March 10. Stoffel’s term is set to expire on May 5, 2023.
The North Mankato, Minnesota, resident is currently the vice president of technology at Scholarship America. While in her role with Scholarship America, Stoffel has been responsible for leading the organization’s IT functions and technology innovation.
Stoffel is also involved with a number of non-profits in the greater Mankato region, including the Greater Mankato Area United Way.
In addition to her community involvement, Stoffel also earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato and has completed works toward a master’s degree in telecommunications from St. Mary’s University in Winona, Minnesota.
