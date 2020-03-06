Willmar Police Department seeks help in finding two missing teens

Authorities say, 16-year-old Adyeren Garcia, of Redwood Falls, left a Willmar crisis facility with another missing runaway, 14-year-old Paris Hernandez, of Willmar. Hernandez is described as 5 ft. 6 in. , 115 lbs. with brown hair. Garcia is described as 5 ft. 2 in., 120 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.