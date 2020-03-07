Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota expands coverage to include coronavirus testing

MINNESOTA (KEYC) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) announced coverage updates on Friday afternoon in an effort to combat the spread and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Blue Cross will now be covering the full cost of medically necessary diagnostic tests for coronavirus with no prior authorization required.
In a written statement that was made public on Friday, Blue Cross detailed that it will:
- Cover the full cost of medically necessary diagnostic tests that are consistent with CDC Guidance related to the COVID-19;
- Waive prior authorizations for diagnostic tests and for covered services that are medically necessary and consistent with CDC Guidance if diagnosed with COVID-19;
- Increase access to prescription medications by waiving early medication refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications (consistent with member’s benefit plan) and/or encouraging members to use 90-day mail order benefit; and
- Expand Access to telehealth and nurse/provider hotlines.
Blue Cross said that it will cover, with no cost share to the member, the appropriate medically necessary diagnostic testing for COVID-19, where it is not covered as part of the Public Health Service response and ensure patient testing and any subsequent needed care is done in close coordination with federal, state and public health authorities.
Minnesota’s leading health insurer added that it will also make dedicated clinical staff available to address inquiries related to medical services, ensuring timeliness of responses related to COVID-19.
Furthermore, Blue Cross added that it will also ensure formulary flexibility if there are medication shortages or issues with patients not being able to access the required medications to treat their condition. The company also stated that “patients will not be liable for additional charges that stem from obtaining a non-preferred medication.”
The company concluded its statement by saying that given the nature of the COVID-19 epidemic, anyone seeking in-person medical care may unintentionally spread the virus further. Due to this, Blue Cross will be encouraging the use of virtual care and will also facilitate member access and use of nurse and provider hotlines.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.