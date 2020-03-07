Celebrate Me Week set to host gala; camp registration now open

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Dusty Drager and Steve Breiter from Celebrate Me Week Camp at Camp Patterson joined KEYC News Now at 6:30 on Friday to talk about the history of CMW, some upcoming fundraisers that they will be hosting and registration information for this year’s camp.
The Celebrate Me Week Camp at Camp Patterson will be hosting the Celebrate Me Gala on April 25 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato.
The event will help raise funds for the camp’s scholarship program, which helps reduce the cost of attending for campers, and general equipment fund, which the board uses during the four weeks of camp.
The Celebrate Me Gala, which is a black-tie event, will include dueling pianos, a live auction, a silent auction and much more.
Anyone interested in attending the Celebrate Me Gala can register by visiting the camp’s event website.
Anyone with questions about the Gala is encouraged to email gala@campcmw.com for more information.
Registration for the camp initially opened last weekend for campers who are going into seventh grade. Female registration for all four weeks was filled within 20 minutes of registration opening. Any females who are interested in attending can still apply, but will be placed on a waiting list.
Registration for interested males is still open.
Anyone interested in registering can visit the Celebrate Me Week registration page for more information.
