City of Mankato seeks community feedback on Bienapfl Park upgrades

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced Friday afternoon that it is seeking feedback on proposed playground updates at Bienapfl Park prior to Monday, March 9.
The four options being considered by the city include:
- Play unit (ages 2 to 5);
- Climber (ages 5 to 12);
- Swing (ages 2 to 12); and
- Gaga ball bit (ages 2+).
Residents are also encouraged to provide feedback about soccer goals, swings, backstop and any other ideas that they may have.
Community members can submit their responses online or by completing a ballot and returning it to staff by email, in-person or via U.S. Postal Service.
These improvements being proposed are part of street reconstruction and other infrastructure projects that are scheduled for construction in 2020 in the Germania Park neighborhood, which was previously allocated for in Mankato’s Community Investment Plan.
