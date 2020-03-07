City of Mankato seeks community feedback on Bienapfl Park upgrades

The City of Mankato announced Friday afternoon that it is seeking feedback on proposed playground updates at Bienapfl Park prior to Monday, March 9. (Source: City of Mankato)
By Jake Rinehart | March 6, 2020 at 10:31 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 10:31 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced Friday afternoon that it is seeking feedback on proposed playground updates at Bienapfl Park prior to Monday, March 9.

The four options being considered by the city include:

  • Play unit (ages 2 to 5);
  • Climber (ages 5 to 12);
  • Swing (ages 2 to 12); and
  • Gaga ball bit (ages 2+).

Residents are also encouraged to provide feedback about soccer goals, swings, backstop and any other ideas that they may have.

Community members can submit their responses online or by completing a ballot and returning it to staff by email, in-person or via U.S. Postal Service.

Provide feedback on proposed playground updates at Bienapfl Park, 1401 Fourth Avenue. These improvements are proposed as part of street reconstruction and other infrastructure projects in the Germania Park neighborhood. Community Development Block Grants is proposed for $100,000 of the improvements. Citizen input is important and helpful when making city decisions.

These improvements being proposed are part of street reconstruction and other infrastructure projects that are scheduled for construction in 2020 in the Germania Park neighborhood, which was previously allocated for in Mankato’s Community Investment Plan.

