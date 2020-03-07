Emmalyne’s Angel Day fundraising event set to help families with critically ill children

EAST CHAIN, Minn. (KEYC) — Families who know the pain of losing a child often need support along the way. That’s why one local family who has experienced loss created an event to help other families with critically ill children.
From pregnancy, Laura Spitzer and her family knew they were in for a hard journey.
“Ten weeks in she had cystic hygroma, which is typically only a 10% chance of survival rate through the first trimester. Obviously, she pushed through and forward. We did find other medical complications throughout the whole pregnancy with her though. They found what is called fatal hydrops, it’s a 1 percent survival rate,” Spitzer explained.
But on March 3, Emmalyne was born with Noonan Syndrome and other complications.
“She had chronic lung disease, congenital heart disease, sadly, among many other things... but you wouldn’t know it just seeing her. She was lovely and brought a lot of smiles," Spitzer said.
On Oct. 18, after 8 months, Emmalyne lost her battle, passing away in the arms of her parents.
“She did pass away, very peacefully... we miss her alot,” said Spitzer, choking back tears.
Now her family has taken their experience to help families with critically ill children by hosting a fundraising event. Emmalyne’s Angel Day is set for Saturday and will include food, raffles, games, bouncy houses and more.
Event proceeds will go to the organization Team Liam that helps support families, like the Spitzers, with emotional and financial support during their hardship.
“Liam had the same diagnoses as Emmalyne, 7 years ago, and sadly also passed about the same time Emmalyne did,” added Spitzer.
Inspired by Team Liam, the family aims to start their own organization, called Forever Emmalyne, to help support families.
The event also serves as a thank you to the community that supported the Spitzers during their hardship.
