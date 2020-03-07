Fire damages Mankato home

The Mankato Department of Public Safety (Source: KEYC News)
March 7, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST - Updated March 7 at 9:38 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety responded to a fire early this morning.

According to a release from the city, crews were called to 315 West Pleasant Street just before 12:15 Saturday morning.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which started in the basement and extended to first floor. Three cats were rescued from the building.

The city says a smoke detector provided alert to the fire.

There were no injuries. Damages are estimated at $75,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

