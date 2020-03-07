Fire damages Mankato home

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety responded to a fire early this morning.
According to a release from the city, crews were called to 315 West Pleasant Street just before 12:15 Saturday morning.
Firefighters extinguished the fire, which started in the basement and extended to first floor. Three cats were rescued from the building.
The city says a smoke detector provided alert to the fire.
There were no injuries. Damages are estimated at $75,000.
The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.
