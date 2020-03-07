Health professionals provide tips on how to make Sunday’s time change easier

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This weekend, we spring forward by changing our clocks for Daylight Saving Time.
This means we lose an hour of sleep, though there are techniques to make the adjustment easier.
Experts at the Mankato Clinic Sanders Sleep Center identify the effect of spring daylight saving as feeling jet lag.
In medical terms, your circadian rhythm is disrupted which is controlled by melatonin hormone levels.
According to Dr. Nidal Alkurdy, it is normal for it to take several days to adjust sleeping schedules to the time change.
“I recommend the night before the time change to go to bed an hour earlier. Actually, it would also be good if, for the few nights before the time change, we started going to bed about 15-30 minutes earlier. Sunday morning if we are not working, we can catch up on sleep, sleeping in maybe about 30 minutes or one hour,” Alkurdy explained.
Some tips to be prepared for the time change include:
- Increase light exposure the next morning;
- Limit caffeine and alcohol intake;
- Refrain from physical activity before bed;
- Avoid light exposure from screens, especially before bed; and
- Complete tasks earlier in the day or evening prior to the time change.
