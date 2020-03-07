Maverick Hockey takes game 1 of the WCHA quarterfinal by a commanding 8-1 victory

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The WCHA tournament went underway this evening.
The Mavericks taking part by hosting Alaska Anchorage inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The first period of action was dominated by the Mavericks, who came out of the frame leading 3-1.
After that, the men kept their foot on the gas pedal and went onto win the first game of the series 8-1.
Game two is slated for Saturday at 6:07 p.m. and, if necessary, game three will be Sunday at 5:07 p.m..
