Minnesota State wins in walk-off fashion

DANEPORT, Fla. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks baseball team defeated Cedarville in walk-off fashion on Friday night.
The Mavericks, who competed in their third consecutive extra-innings game on Friday, held a 3-0 entering the top of the 8th inning, before Cedarville would score three runs and tie the game.
In the top of the 10th inning, Cedarville was able to get a run across the plate when Lucas Rotello hit a double to deep right field.
The Mavericks would answer back in the bottom of the 10th inning, as first baseman Carter Elliott singled to right field, allowing Teddy Petersen to score.
Trevor Divinski was able to keep Cedarville scoreless in the top of the 11th inning, as he was able to get all three batters that he faced out.
Hunter Ranweiler would score the game-winning run for the Mavericks on a single by centerfielder Joey Werner.
The Mavericks were able to keep their composure during high-pressure situations, as four of their five runs would come with two outs.
Minnesota State was led on the mound by Jon Ludwig, who gave up only four hits and one walk, while striking out 11 in 7.0 innings. However, Trevor Divinski is officially credited with his first victory of the year, as he struck out five batters in 4.0 innings of work, which included striking out all three Cedarville batters he faced in the top of the 9th inning.
The Mavericks are scheduled to play against Wilmington on Saturday, March 8, at 4:30 p.m. local time, before facing St. Cloud State on Sunday.
