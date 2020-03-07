Minnesota State wins in walk-off fashion

Minnesota State was led on the mound by Jon Ludwig, who gave up only four hits and one walk, while striking out 11 in 7.0 innings. However, Trevor Divinski is officially credited with his first victory of the year, as he struck out five batters in 4.0 innings of work, which included striking out all three Cedarville batters he faced in the top of the 9th inning. (Source: MSU Mavericks Athletics)