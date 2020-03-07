Weather service: At least 7 tornadoes hit middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/Gray News) — The National Weather Service in Nashville says at least seven tornadoes hit middle Tennessee during a series of storms that killed 24 people and caused massive damage.
One of the tornadoes that hit overnight into Tuesday had peak winds of 165 miles per hour and carved a 60-mile path across Nashville and Wilson counties.
Another tornado hit peak winds of 175 miles per hour and lasted for eight miles in Putnam County.
President Donald Trump viewed damaged Friday in Putnam, where 18 deaths occurred.
Weaker tornadoes touched down in Smith and Putnam counties; again in Putnam County; Cumberland County; and Humphreys County.
