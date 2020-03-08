2020 Bock Fest is welcomed with sunny skies

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The sun was shining on the Flandrau State Park grounds for this years Schell’s Bock Fest.
The annual event, famous for it's bock beer and music, brought out a huge crowd.
This years entertainment showcased a couple of bands and a DJ, a little bit of everything for the older and younger demographics.
The festivities on the grounds concluded around 4:30 p.m..
The early end time is strategic, to encourage the event goers to venture into the rest of New Ulm.
“We’re an old, old in a good way, small brewery that realizes how important our retailers are in our town. There were years when it was really tough and they helped support us through those tough times. So, I’ve never forgot that and whenever we do something here we try to raise all the boats,” president of August Schell Brewing Company Ted Marti said.
Historically, Bock Fest has survived through the extreme cold and still had the popularity to bring out a large crowd - though this year you didn’t have to be a die-hard to experience the festival.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.