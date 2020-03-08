Gustavus Adolphus students run climate change conference

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Students at Gustavus Adolphus College held their 25th annual student ran Building Bridges conference.
This year students chose the topic climate exchange,exploring how climate change can reinforce injustice and oppression on a global scale
“We really believe that climate change is one of the most inter-sectional and most complex issue of social justice the world has seen and this is such an important issue right now, our young generation is stepping up to take action,” said student and Building Bridges co-chair Greta Dupslaff.
The conference featured two speakers, Nnimmo Bassey director of the Health of Mother Earth Foundation, who leads oppositions against oil extraction in the Philippines and former chair-man of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, David Archambault II, who helped lead the opposition to the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
The conference also featured, workshops and interactive walk-through’s.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.