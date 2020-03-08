Hundreds of firefighters train at Minnesota State Fire School

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -More than 600 firefighters from over 160 fire departments came together for the 2020 Minnesota State Fire/Rescue/EMS School and Expo.
South Central College Center for Business and Industry hosted the fire school, giving emergency response personnel across the state training that might not have been available to them prior.
Groups take part in a variety of training exercises like water hose training, vehicle and school bus extraction, house fires and grain bin rescues.
"It really gives firefighters and rescue personnel the training that they need to respond effectively to whatever scene they might encounter out there in the real world,” said South Central College Rescue and Consultant Bob Eastham.
CBI provides education, training and consulting to help businesses and organizations improve performance and productivity.
More than 15,000 professionals receive training through CBI annually.
