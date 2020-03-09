Blue Earth County man faces multiple charges including assault and drug possession

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Blue Earth County man is charged with assault in the second degree with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence and terroristic threats.
According to a police report, Orlando Ramon Ricci, also known as Orlando Ramon Hightower, allegedly assaulted an individual with a dangerous weapon, threatened to commit violent crime and displayed a replica firearm or a BB gun in a threatening manner.
Ricci is also charged for illegally selling 50 grams or more of drugs and for possessing 500 grams or more of the same substances.
The police report says the incident happened on March 5.
