Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Irish Fest in Waseca

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Madisyn Loken, Queen of the Irish American Club of Southern Minnesota, joined KEYC News Now to talk about the upcoming Irish Festival in Waseca.
The 54th annual festival takes place on March 14 at The Mill in Waseca.
The festival kicks-off at 10:00 a.m. with Irish music by Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
The event is open to the public and has activities for the whole family.
To learn more visit the Irish American Club of Southern Minnesota at https://www.facebook.com/Irishclubmn/
