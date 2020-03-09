Civil Air Patrol offers aerospace education for young adults

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Sarah Skjeveland from Civil Air Patrol joined KEYC News Now at Noon to talk about their aerospace programs and how students can get involved.
Civil Air Patrol is a non-profit organization of over 60,000 volunteer members nationwide, offering aerospace education, cadet programs, and emergency services.
Skjeveland is a third-generation CAP Cadet, her father was one before her, and her favorite part of CAP is its aerospace programs.
Mankato Squadron meetings are hosted weekly on Thursday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Mankato Regional Airport.
Additional information is available by visiting MNCAP.org.
