The Docket: farm safety bills back in committee, Mankato City Council talks Capital Improvement Plan projects

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Farm safety legislation is back in committee at the Minnesota State Capitol this week.
Plus, Mankato City Council is talking Capital Improvement Plan projects at Monday night’s meeting.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of March 9th, 2020.
The clock is ticking for legislation up at the Minnesota State Capitol.
The priority deadline for bills to be heard in committee is March 20th.
The deadline was pushed back from this Friday to allow for more time.
Farm safety bills are in the Senate Agriculture, Rural Development and Finance Committee this week, bringing them a step closer to a floor vote.
Sen. Nick Frentz’s (DFL - North Mankato) bill creates grant programs to help farmers install grain storage safety equipment.
Sen. Rich Draheim (R - Madison Lake) has a similar bill that would also create grain storage safety curriculum.
At the Mankato City Council level, Capital Improvement Plan projects are on the agenda for Monday’s meeting.
Under one resolution, the city would enter into an agreement with Blue Earth County for the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Pohl and Stadium Roads.
The project is scheduled to begin this spring with a goal to complete it before the start of the fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
