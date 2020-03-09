First Steps, Next Steps receive funding to support healthy pregnancies and healthy babies

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Clinic Foundation, Greater Mankato Area United Way and Blue Earth County are teaming up to support a regional program geared toward supporting families’ health.
The First Steps and Next Steps programs are part of an initiative that began in 2011 to support healthy pregnancies and healthy babies in the region.
First Steps connects expecting families with free or low-cost resources and Next Steps is a program that was added last year that supports children from birth to age five.
This year, the programs will receive more than $90,000 dollars from Greater Mankato Area United Way, $35,000 dollars from the Mankato Clinic Foundation as well as fiscal support from Blue Earth County Public Health.
“It’s really reaching some of our most vulnerable families in the community who are really able to benefit with the additional support that’s provided when they go to the doctor’s office and have that warm hand off to a First Steps coordinator or a Next Steps coordinator,” said Elizabeth Harstad, director of community impact with the Greater Mankato Area United Way.
Both programs include a team of home visiting nurses, parent educators and crisis counselors.
