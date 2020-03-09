Former Mankato city council man to run for state legislature

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Former Mankato city councilmember Jason Mattick announced Monday he is seeking the DFL endorsement to run for State Representative in District 19B.
That seat is currently held by Jack Considine, who recently announced his retirement.
Mattick served as Mankato City Councilmember for Ward 4 from 2013-2016.
“With a majority of Minnesotans supporting legislation like common-sense gun laws, investments ininfrastructure and education, marijuana legalization, and a host of other day-to-day issues, we need steady leadership at the capitol to get the people’s work done. I’m ready to provide just that,” Mattick in a statement.
House District 19B includes a majority of the City of Mankato, the Cities of Eagle Lake and Skyline, as well as Mankato Township Precinct 2.
