Knowing the Symptons; Covid-19, the flu & allergies
Differing symptoms for the coronavirus, flu and allergies (Source: CDC/Gray Media)
March 9, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT - Updated March 9 at 2:13 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While the globe is focusing in on COVID-19, there are still concerns over the flu and even allergies as spring approaches.

Coronavirus Prevention tips from the CDC
Coronavirus Prevention tips from the CDC (Source: CDC/Gray Media)

This season alone, the CDC reports that at least 20,000 deaths have been attributed to influenza.

Meanwhile, more COVID-19 cases are being reported.

Between the flu, COVID-19 and even allergies, do you know the different symptoms for the three?

Allergy symptoms: The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology reports that the following are symptoms of allergies.- runny nose, stuffy nose and sneezing- wheezing, shortness of breath- cough- rashes- fatigue- headache- nausea and vomiting- fever

Flu symptoms: The CDC reports that influenza (flu) can cause mild to severe illness and at times can lead to death. The following are symptoms of the flu.- fever, or feeling feverish/chills- cough- sore throat- runny or stuffy nose- muscle or body aches- headaches- fatigue (tiredness)- some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults

COVID-19 symptoms: The CDC reports the following are symptoms of COVID-19.- Cough- Fever- Shortness of breath- May appear 2-14 days after exposure

