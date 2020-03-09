3 Martin Luther College athletes named UMAC Player of the Week

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Two baseball players and one softball player from Martin Luther College were awarded with UMAC Player of the Week awards.
Adam Kock was named the Pitcher of the Week, while Aaron Roeseler was awarded Player of the Week.
Kock threw a complete game against Medaille on Saturday, March 7, leading the Knights to a 5-2 victory. He pitched 7.0 innings during that game, allowing only two runs, with only one of those being an earned run, on four hits, while striking out seven.
Roeseler impressed many MLC fans in his debut for the program, as he currently has a batting average of .650 with 13 runs scores, seven RBIs and seven stolen bases.
During the first six games of the Knights’ trip to Florida, Roeseler hit three doubles, one triple and one home run.
The Martin Luther College baseball club finished the spring trip to Florida with a 2-6 record. The team will return to the diamond on March 24 in St. Paul, Minnesota, when they play a non-conference doubleheader against the University of Northwestern – St. Paul.
Elena Hoffman was named UMAC Softball Player of the Week on Monday, following her performance during the Knights’ spring trip to Florida.
Hoffman posted a batting average of .522 with four home runs, 14 RBIs and five runs scored during the first six games of the team’s trip.
On Saturday, March 7, Hoffman hit a career-best three homeruns and drove in nine of the team’s 12 runs against SUNY Delhi. The Knights won by a score of 12-6.
One season after she tied the Martin Luther College single-season home run record (8) in 2019, Hoffman currently has 14 career home runs, which ranks second all-time in program history and one home run behind the MLC all-time record of 15, which was set by Karla Opperman between 2008 and 2011.
Hoffman will look to continue adding to her historic statistics this season, as she and the rest of the Knights’ softball team will return to the field on March 28 when they host Northwestern – St. Paul in the UMAC opener.
