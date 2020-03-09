Mavericks sweep Player of the Week awards

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — Two Minnesota State Mavericks softball players were awarded for their efforts by the NSIC this week.
Hannah McCarville and Mackenzie Ward were named NSIC Player of the Week and NSIC Pitcher of the week, respectively.
McCarville earns the award for the first time in her collegiate career, having produced a .545 batting average during Minnesota State’s first 10 games of the season, while also contributing 10 RBIs and three home runs, two of which came on Sunday in the Mavericks’ 10-2 win against the Edinboro Fighting Scots.
Ward earns the award for the fifth time in her career and second this season for going 2-0 over the weekend and recording a six-inning no-hitter against Indianapolis University. She finished the weekend allowing one hit total and zero runs, while also striking out 19 batters.
The Minnesota State Mavericks return to the diamond on Monday, March 9, for a doubleheader against Wayne State and Concord.
