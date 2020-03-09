Minnesota DNR to host 35 open houses across state regarding deer, deer management

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that it has scheduled 35 open houses across the state to invite public conversation with local wildlife managers about deer and deer management.
Three events in southern Minnesota have been scheduled, with those events being hosted in Marshall, Wells and Windom.
Open house attendees will be able to discuss general concerns they have about deer and learn about last year’s harvest data for their individual deer permit area. In addition, attendees will be able to ask specific questions about Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) and get more information about managing private woodlands for quality deer habitat.
Information about wolf management and the process to update the DNR’s wolf management plan will also be available during these open houses.
“The input provided from these open houses helps inform the deer season regulations for the upcoming fall and is a good opportunity for the local wildlife managers to meet the public they serve,” said John Williams, northwest region wildlife manager. “The feedback from people who participated in past open houses has been valuable and we anticipate another round of good conversation and information sharing.”
The DNR wants to emphasize that these open houses will not include a formal presentation, as of Monday, March 9, and anyone interested in attending can arrive at any point during the scheduled open house times.
Anyone who is interested in learning more about deer and deer management, but is unable to attend a scheduled meeting is encouraged to contact a local wildlife manager for additional information or to address any questions.
